Cet opérateur a créé une IA géniale pour harceler les arnaqueurs téléphoniques

AI Granny Keeps Phone Scammers Busy



Virgin Media O2 has launched "dAIsy," an AI-powered chatbot designed to waste phone scammers' time by mimicking an elderly woman. Built to protect vulnerable individuals, the AI chats about mundane topics, keeping scammers engaged and away… https://t.co/qydxuIqvj1 pic.twitter.com/lT6aNinFcN