Google va faire l’acquisition la plus chère de son histoire : découvrez Wiz

Wiz reportedly doing close to $400m in ARR growing +120% as of middle of this year.



Assuming grows another 100% this year ($800m in ARR), Google is paying ~30x EV/NTM ARR.



$23b would be ~100% premium over $12b valuation in May ‘24 raise



WE ARE SO BACK 🚀 pic.twitter.com/y1FVV83N4C