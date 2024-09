Le Japon a son champion de l’IA : Tout savoir sur Sakana, qui lève 200 millions $

Sakana AI (@SakanaAILabs) has raised about $214 million in a Series A funding round and is now valued at $1.5 billion. Sakana AI (@SakanaAILabs), Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan, was founded in 2023 by David Ha, Llion Jones (@YesThisIsLion), and Ren Ito. pic.twitter.com/7HKzwCRDe9