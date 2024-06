GPT-4o surpassé ?! Anthropic dévoile Claude 3.5 et bombe le torse !

Introducing Claude 3.5 Sonnet—our most intelligent model yet.



This is the first release in our 3.5 model family.



Sonnet now outperforms competitor models on key evaluations, at twice the speed of Claude 3 Opus and one-fifth the cost.



Try it for free: https://t.co/uLbS2JMEK9 pic.twitter.com/qz569rES18