Ce nouveau type de réseau de neurones va tout changer dans l’IA : voici pourquoi

Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks (KANs) as an alternative to Multi-Layer Perceptrons (MLPs)



📌 MLPs are based on the universal approximation theorem (UAT), which states that a fixed-width network can approximate any continuous function arbitrarily well, but the width must grow to… https://t.co/lauZyHlBXH pic.twitter.com/NbQh0OblLf