Meta dévoile SAM 2 : l’IA de reconnaissance d’objet qui va révolutionner la vidéo !

Introducing Meta Segment Anything Model 2 (SAM 2) — the first unified model for real-time, promptable object segmentation in images & videos.



SAM 2 is available today under Apache 2.0 so that anyone can use it to build their own experiences



Details ➡️ https://t.co/eTTDpxI60h pic.twitter.com/mOFiF1kZfE