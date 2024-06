Trump pense que l’IA va déclencher une guerre nucléaire : voici pourquoi

Trump on AI:



-finds it alarming and scary

-sees how it could lead to accidental nuclear annihilation

-“if it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen” and we can't stop it

-we must beat China

-knows training runs are electricity bottlenecked and will fix that as president

