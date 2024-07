Udio continue sa quête pour remplacer les musiciens par l’IA : tout savoir sur la 1.5

Udio v1.5 is here with advanced tools for creators! Make extraordinary music with AI & tag #UdioMusic on your creations.🤘



🔊 Improved Audio Quality

🎛️ Stem Downloads

🔑 Key Guidance

🎨 New Creation Workflows

🌍 Global Language Support

🎥 Shareable Lyric Videos

🎶 Audio to Audio pic.twitter.com/hfTefYL89X