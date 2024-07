L’IA de vidéos Kling, ultra-populaire en Chine, enfin disponible en France !

🎉 The moment we've all been waiting for is HERE! 🎊

Introducing the official global launch of Kling AI's International Version1.0!🌍

📧ANY email address gets you in,no mobile number required!

👉 Direct link:https://t.co/68WvKSDuBg 🔥

Daily login grants 66 free Credits for… pic.twitter.com/TgFZIwInPg