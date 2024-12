OpenAI dévoile o3 : une IA surhumaine, mais dont chaque réponse coûte 6000$

This OpenAI's O series cost chart is mind boggling.

– O1 Pro currently costs in the range of $2 – $6 per request.

– O3 costs somewhere between $30 – $6000 per request. Per request, that's right.



I have tried O1 and it is really good as compared to other models. It thinks over… pic.twitter.com/Fgf3eSIfFb