Une civilisation high-tech cachée sur Terre ? Révélations d’un chercheur de Harvard !

Dr. Masters' paper, The Cryptoterrestrial Hypothesis: A Case For Scientific Openness to a Concealed Earthly Explanation for UAP, was pulled from the internet after his appearance on Fox News this morning.



“I can't really talk about it publicly right now.”#ufox #ufotwitter #ufo https://t.co/1VHJr9WbtU pic.twitter.com/IyPCjgZ7D5