Le créateur d’Elden Ring frappé par un Ransomware : Quel danger pour les joueurs ?

🚨 #CyberAttack 🚨



🇯🇵 #Japan: KADOKAWA Corporation, a Japanese media conglomerate, has been listed as a victim by the Black Suit ransomware group.



The hackers allegedly exfiltrated 1.5 TB of data, including:



– Contracts;

– DocuSigned papers;

– Various legal papers;

-… pic.twitter.com/7c8O7SGTGy