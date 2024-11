XPENG Iron : le géant chinois des voitures électriques dévoile un robot monstrueux

NEWS: Chinese EV maker Xpeng today unveiled their humanoid robot named Iron that they've been working on for 5 years. Video below is not CGI.



• 60+ joints & 200 total degrees of freedom

• Tech shared from its vehicles

• 5 foot 8 inches tall

• Weighs 154 lbs (70kg)

• Robots… pic.twitter.com/7YWEoBkvn7