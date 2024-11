ChatGPT est devenu nul ?! Les internautes choqués par la nouvelle mise à jour

Too bad from OpenAI.

GPT-4o (Nov) vs GPT-4o (Aug):

– Artificial Analysis Quality Index decrease from 77 to 71 (now equal to GPT-4o mini)

– GPQA Diamond decrease from 51% to 39%, MATH decrease from 78% to 69%

– Speed increase from ~80 output tokens/s to ~180 tokens/s



They… https://t.co/NUMMq4cd48 pic.twitter.com/BNC7m28L9e