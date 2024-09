Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra : un premier leak révèle le tueur de l’iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra thickness revealed



Body thickness: Galaxy S25 will be 7.2 mm thin, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will measure 8.2 mm.



Lens thickness: The camera lens of the S25 is 1.8 mm while the S25 Ultra would be 2.4 mm thick.



The S25 Ultra boasts a significantly… pic.twitter.com/jbeyUFFn4W