Acheter de l’or n’avait jamais été si facile grâce au Bitcoin : Voilà pourquoi !

Invesco & Galaxy chopping fee on BTCO from 0.39% to 0.25%…



9 of 10 spot bitcoin ETFs now priced at 0.30% or less.



That’s 0.10%+ cheaper than largest gold ETF.



*Nobody* expected that to happen this quickly.



And yes, one of these fees is not the like others.



