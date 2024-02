Microsoft explose les prévisions de revenus grâce à l’IA ! Faut-il investir ?

Microsoft FY24 Q2 Earnings:



– Revenue was $62B (up 18% YoY) ⬆️

– Operating income was $27B (up 33% YoY) ⬆️

– Net income was $21.9B (up 33% YoY) ⬆️

– Returned $8.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. 🦾…